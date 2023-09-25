Matt Ryan won’t be stepping out of the broadcast booth any time soon to save the New York Jets season. Despite rumors this weekend that Ryan had interest in signing with the Jets after Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending Achilles injury, the 38-year-old made it clear he’s not looking to play savior in the Big Apple. Via CBS Sports:

“No, not on my end,” Ryan said about his interest in the Jets. “I’m really enjoying what I’m doing.”

"I got no interest in doing that right now." Our very own @m_ryan02 sets the record straight on his interest in being the next QB of the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/wtuOIn7rqY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

Ryan is an NFL analyst for CBS, though he hasn’t officially retired as a player. That led to reports stating Ryan might want to get back in uniform and help the Jets with their Zach Wilson problem at quarterback.

“To clear it up, my agent (Todd Francis) is one of the best at what he does … he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t looking into certain situations,” Ryan explained. “But he and I talked. I got no interest in doing that right now.”

The former NFL MVP started 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and completed 67 percent of his passes. He’s seventh in NFL history, having thrown for 62,792 yards.

Reportedly, the agents for Ryan and Carson Wentz contacted the Jets after Rodgers was injured in Week 1. But the Jets rebuffed the advances and said Wilson is their starter moving forward.

Wilson has led the Jets to a 1-2 record, including consecutive brutal offensive showings in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week and 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After the most recent dud, Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed Wilson will remain the starter. Saleh also declined to discuss Ryan or Wentz.