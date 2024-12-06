The New York Jets received a pair of crucial injury updates before their matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner is dealing with a hamstring injury, while star running back Breece Hall is dealing with a knee injury that he's been playing through in recent games. Both players are doubtful for Sunday.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich made the announcement on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets have also placed starting linebacker C.J. Mosley on injured reserve.

Gardner and Hall haven't logged a practice this week, so it's not totally surprising to see this update ahead of the weekend slate.

Which running back will step up for Breece Hall in Jets offense?

It goes without saying that the Jets offense will not look the same without their best playmaker in the backfield. Hall has struggled to stay consistent, but he certainly wasn't playing like himself in Week 13. It's possible that the knee injury was determined before the Jets' loss to the Seattle Seahawks since he entered last weekend with a questionable tag.

Hall turned in 121 scrimmage yards on 23 touches and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts before the Jets' bye in Week 12, but fell back down to earth against the Seahawks.

New York will likely turn to a backfield timeshare featuring rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis until Hall fully recovers. Davis was effective as a receiving back in Week 13, hauling in three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. Allen is expected to get most of the rushing attempts, and his hard-nosed ability could potentially lead to a breakout, after failing to record much of anything since Week 8.