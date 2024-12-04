ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Jets will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. It's time for an AFC East showdown as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Jets-Dolphins prediction and pick.

Jets-Dolphins Last Game – Matchup History

The Dolphins destroyed the Jets 30-0 in their last game last season, which completed a season sweep of their divisional rivals. Amazingly, the Dolphins have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games against the Jets. The Fins have also won eight games in a row against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. The dominance in this series has been apparent, and the Dolphins hope to continue that as they welcome the Jets into Miami this weekend.

Overall Series: The Dolphins lead the head-to-head series 60-56-1.

Here are the Jets-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Dolphins Odds

New York Jets: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +215

Miami Dolphins: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are 3-9 and likely headed for another season without making the playoffs, continuing the longest streak in professional sports (with the Buffalo Sabres being right there with them). Unfortunately, the pressure of heightened expectations crashed down on the Jets, and they will have a new head coach and general manager next season. But for now, they have work to do, and the offense still has a future Hall of Famer on their team.

Aaron Rodgers looks broken and worn down as he continues to hum through another season in a remarkable career. So far, he has passed for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His ability to make plays or evade the pressure behind a shaky offensive line has heightened the issues for the Jets, as they just have not been able to generate many points.

Running the ball should be a focus. However, it has not translated into much. Breece Hall is still a solid player even after rushing 164 times for 694 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he has tallied 46 receptions for 401 yards and two scores. Garrett Wilson leads the receiving core with 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Davante Adams has caught 31 passes for 344 yards and two scores.

The defense might take a step down, as Sauce Gardner might not play this weekend because he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Therefore, others in the defense must step up, especially the pass rush. Quinnen Williams has generated 22 solo tackles and six sacks. Likewise, Michael Clemons has tallied 15 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Will McDonald IV has added 16 solo tackles and 10 sacks. Also, Javon Kinlaw has tallied 20 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Jets will cover the spread if Hall can run the ball effectively and Rodgers can get the football out quickly. Then, the defense must prevent the Dolphins from running the ball and force them into making mistakes.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

Many Dolphins players were to blame after the team lost to the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the loss further damaged their already decreasing playoff hopes. This is where the Fins need their offense more than ever, and it starts with their quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa has bounced back from a horrifying concussion. He has passed for 2,125 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. De'Von Achane has rushed 139 times for 576 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he has caught 57 passes for 429 yards and six scores. Tyreek Hill has had some inconsistency this season. So far, he has 55 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns. Jonnu Smith has caught 58 passes for 648 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle has tallied 45 passes for 601 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been the team's heart, and four players stand out. Calais Campbell has generated 27 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Zach Sieler has added 18 solo tackles, four sacks, and one interception. Emmanuel Ogbah has added 18 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. Also, Jalen Ramsey has put up 29 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if they can run the ball well, and Tagovailoa can get the football out quickly. Then, the defense must make life difficult for Rodgers.

Final Jets-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Jets are 3-9 against the spread this season, while the Dolphins are 5-7 against the odds. Moreover, the Jets are 1-4 against the spread on the road, while the Dolphins are 2-4 against the odds at home. The Jets are 1-2 against the spread when facing the AFC East, while the Dolphins are 3-1 against the odds when facing the division.

While neither team is doing much, the Jets are playing far worse. Furthermore, the Fins have dominated this series recently. Because of that, I expect them to win and cover the spread at home.

Final Jets-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -6.5 (-102)