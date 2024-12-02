As the New York Jets prepare for the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, they could be without one of their most reliable players on defense. Since being drafted in 2022, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has missed just one game in his career because of injury— Week 6 in 2023. However, heading into Week 14, Gardner's status could be in jeopardy again because of a hamstring injury, per Jeremy Fowler on X.

“Sources consider #Jets corner Sauce Gardner's status up in the air this week due to hamstring injury,” Fowler wrote. “Team should know more later in week, see how he responds. Gardner has missed one game since entering the league in 2022. He's coming off one of his better games of the season.”

Starting the year off uncharacteristically, the 6-foot-3 cornerback has turned his season around, posting a 90.1 coverage grade against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, per PFF.

So, while the Jets' season has been trending in the wrong direction, Gardner's done the opposite.

However, with a nagging hamstring injury, the Jets' corner could be forced to miss the second game of his career.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner's Week 14 status ‘up in the air' due to hamstring injury

With the Jets sitting at 3-9 through 12 games, their likelihood of making the playoffs is mathematically still alive. The only teams to be eliminated from playoff contention thus far include the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.

Considering the Jets' record and current trajectory, however, they could be one of the next teams eliminated if their losing ways don't come to an end quickly.

Between Aaron Rodgers not playing like himself and the team having discombobulation from upper management, it's been a disastrous season— even for the Jets. In recent history, the Jets fumbling their chances of success has been a bit of a constant.

And if they're forced to play against the Dolphins without Gardner, their chances of fumbling this season away could become a reality for the Jets.