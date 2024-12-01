The New York Jets continue to take hit after hit during their disappointing season, and they took another hit after Sauce Gardner suffered a hamstring injury. Gardner was ruled questionable to return to the game, and hopefully, the injury isn't serious enough that he has to miss any games.

The Jets had high expectations for their defense coming into the season, and most notably their secondary, but things haven't panned out the way they wanted. The Jets have not intercepted a pass since Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, and that was when Robert Saleh was still the head coach.

There's still time left in the season for the Jets to find some spark on defense, but it might have to start with Gardner being on the field.

Jets trying to find spark on defense

The Jets' defense has not lived up to their standards, and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is taking a different approach on how they haven't been able to create enough turnovers.

“Turnovers a lot of times are a byproduct of you have substantial leads in a game and you let your guys just eat, and especially when an offense feels like, ‘I got to force the ball down the field to create explosives, come back in a game potentially.’ … As we all know, that’s where turnovers typically come,” Ulbrich said. “But at the same time, yeah, we took a deep dive into our scheme, and are we being aggressive enough at times to force those type of mistakes by an offense and a quarterback, so both those things we took a hard look at, and hopefully we’ll have a chance to implement that stuff this game.”

Other than the defense, the offense has not been the best either this season, and it will be interesting to see what the team does in the offseason as they have some major decisions to make.