With the New York Jets dropping to 3-8 on the season following a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, the team faced another crushing blow during their bye week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without one of their key pass blockers for at least four weeks, as the Jets placed offensive tackle Tyron Smith on IR, per Adam Schefter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s team, Smith joined the Jets after 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. At nearly 34 years old, Smith's best years look to be in the rear-view mirror, as he's now gone nine consecutive seasons without appearing in every game on the schedule.

The last time Smith suited up for an entire season was in 2015, his fifth year in the league. Now, nearly a decade later, Smith is heading to the Jets' IR due to a neck injury.

Jets' OT Tyron Smith could retire following latest IR designation

After an impeccable 14-year career that will likely result in a gold jacket, it could be time his time to retire. Whether that actually happens is unknown at this time.

However, with all of the injuries he's withstood, it wouldn't be overly shocking to see his career come to an end with a Jets team that won't be competing in the postseason.

The Jets thought adding a player like Smith to their team in the offseason would provide more sustainability to the offensive line. And while he played well in the 10 games he appeared in, it wasn't enough to save the Jets from their own destiny.

Smith played in 592 offensive snaps this season, allowing a total of five sacks. That said, Smith graded well across the board, earning a 73.6 overall grade, a 72.3 pass blocking, and 72.3 run blocking grades, per PFF.

So, while his season looks to be cut short, this could be it for the longtime Cowboys tackle. However, the highly decorated offensive tackle can likely reminisce on his career and bask in what he accomplished over 14 years in the NFL.

But if he's able to return at the tail-end of the 2024 season, there won't be any complaints from Jets fans.