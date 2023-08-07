Sauce Gardner victimized his new BFF Aaron Rodgers to put an exclamation point on New York Jets practice at training camp Sunday.

The young stud corner read the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback perfectly, leaving his man to jump a route run by wide receiver Corey Davis. Gardner intercepted the pass at the goal line and raced 100+ yards the other way.

The fans at practice went crazy as did the defensive players, who escorted Sauce all the way down the field. It was the final play of team drills, with the offense competing against the defense in a two-minute drill to decide who’d win the day at training camp.

In the best-of-3 competition, the first-team offense scored on the opening two-minute drill. Then the second-team offense, led by Zach Wilson, moved into field goal range but an offside penalty cost them a 10-second runoff on the clock to even the score 1-1 with the defense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodgers then looked to win the day with a pass intended for Davis. But Gardner, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2022 All-Pro, got the better of Rodgers.

Sauce Gardner welcomes Aaron Rodgers to the NY Jets with some high-flying bling. We've got the details at our blog… https://t.co/xDaqlTOeiw pic.twitter.com/aKRWjg9fyP — samsfinejewelry (@samsfinejewelry) July 26, 2023

Sauce Gardner, 22, is 17 years Rodgers’ junior. But the two have developed a close friendship since the Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. They attended an NBA playoff game at Madison Square Garden, shared a fancy dinner out in Manhattan, and even created their own handshake.

Their relationship reached new heights when Gardner gave Rodgers some serious bling — a thick chain with a diamond-encrusted No. 8.

But on the field, they’ve become serious competitors. And the kid bested the old vet on Sunday.