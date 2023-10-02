The New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs did not go trending just for Taylor Swift being in attendance in the stands. Rather, NFL fans from all over social media bonded and were divided over the referees' calls throughout the game. One call that stuck out like a sore thumb was Sauce Gardner's holding call against Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Andy Reid outlined why this was one of the right calls in the Sunday Night Football matchup, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs' mastermind agreed that the call on Sauce Gardner was indeed holding. Andy Reid even went into further detail claiming that the Jets player had caught “some fabric” while preventing the pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Overall, he posits that their opponents' secondary played with a lot of physicality during Sunday Night Football.

HORRIFIC: A horrendous holding call by the #NFL refs AGAIN this time on #Jets CB Sauce Gardner. Refs are NOT meant to be WINNING or CHANGING the games 😳pic.twitter.com/WwqiccSSgI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 2, 2023

The Jets were starting to rally back in the second half and a non-call would have been very beneficial. Greg Zuerlien threaded a 31-yard field goal which started New York's scoring rally. CJ Uzomah and Allen Lazard both caught passes from Zach Wilson immediately after. Wilson would then dart a pass for a two-point conversion which made winning the game closer to arm's reach. The Chiefs simply could not respond.

The controversial call was the next play to happen. All of that action was capped off with a field goal by Harrison Butker. This was such that the Chiefs could steal the win at MetLife Stadium. Do you agree that Gardner was worthy of the holding call or did the referees make the right call?