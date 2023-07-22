It's currently 83 degrees in Florham Park, New Jersey, but Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have gotten off to an icy start at training camp. Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner, with whom Rodgers has struck up a quick friendship, presented the four-time NFL MVP with an extravagant gift on Saturday after training camp practice. In an amusing video posted onto the Jets Twitter account, Gardner iced out Rodgers with a flashy-looking, customized chain. Check out the video for yourself.

Taking a page out of the Minnesota Vikings playbook from last year with Kirk Cousins, Gardner made sure that his quarterback is looking fly with this custom, number eight chain, a nod to the new number Rodgers will be wearing with the Jets, his old college number from his Cal days.

In the video, Gardner explained that Rodgers is his jeweler's favorite quarterback- and he had actually promised fans on Twitter that he and his jeweler “had something special” for the veteran quarterback back in April, just three days after he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets.

True to his word, Gardner delivered with this epic chain, which Rodgers found hilarious. No one should be surprised that Gardner delivered though, given the amazing chains he has rocked in the past.

Clearly, the chemistry between the former Packers star and his new Jets teammates is in a great place. Jets fans can only hope things will be the same once the team takes the field, as the franchise has the longest playoff drought in the NFL.