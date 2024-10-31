The New York Jets are gearing up for an important Thursday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans. New York enters the matchup in desperate need of a win amid their five-game losing streak. Perhaps the Jets’ flurry of roster moves, including one on a former first-round pick before the game will give the team some energy.

The Jets announced the following roster moves on X (formerly Twitter):

Released tight end Anthony Firkser

Placed defensive tackle Leki Fotu and wide receiver Allen Lazard on the injury reserve

Signed offensive lineman Alec Linstrom and kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster

Elevated defensive back Kendall Sheffield and defensive back Jarious Monroe for the game

The final notable move was New York signing former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Takk McKinley to the practice squad.

Atlanta selected McKinley with their 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He built a sound foundation with the Falcons during his rookie year, amassing 20 total tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He continued his stout production before having a career year in 2022.

McKinley totaled a career-high 29 tackles along with 3.5 sacks. He played two more seasons with Atlanta before stints with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps Takk McKinley can provide enough support to the Jets’ primary units to spark a momentum shift.

New York’s Thursday Night Football matchup will not be easy. The Texans possess a 6-2 record; however, the Jets do have one key advantage, Houston is undefeated at home and is playing on the road. Therefore, New York has a greater chance to pull off the upset in their home stadium than if they were traveling to Houston.

The Jets will look for stout contributions from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, New York’s defense will do everything it can to resist the Texans’ potent offensive attack.