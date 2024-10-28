ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Houston Texans and the New York Jets looked like a possible elite viewing experience. However, the Jets failed to live up to their expectations. The Jets have a long road to getting back into contention, and a loss here could be the virtual end to their season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Jets prediction and pick.

The Texans have been quietly continuing their rise to being Super Bowl contenders. There were some questions about CJ Stroud and the Texans after they lost 34-7 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. However, they’ve bounced back with four wins in their past five games, including a tight two-point loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers drilled a field goal with no time remaining to steal the victory. Last week was too close for comfort, as the Texans won by just three points against Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.

Where do the Jets go from here? They had the perfect spot to get their season back on track in Week 8 when they faced the abysmal New England Patriots. The Jets led most of the game, but a Patriots’ rushing touchdown took the lead with less than a minute remaining. After starting the season with two wins in their first three games, it was the fifth straight loss for the Jets. The Jets and Patriots have the worst record in the AFC East at 2-6.

Here are the Texans-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Jets Odds

Houston Texans: +1 (-105)

Moneyline: +100

New York Jets: -1 (-115)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texans vs. Jets

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Which defense will come out on top in this game? The Texans are ranked second in the league with 280.2 yards allowed per game and third in passing yards allowed with 164.2. The Jets have lost five games in a row, while Aaron Rodgers has averaged 254.4 passing yards per game and an almost 1:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Rodgers hasn’t played good defenses in those games, but he played a top-ten defense twice. The Jets scored nine and 15 points in those games.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

If the Jets find a way to win this game, their defense will be the reason. It’s hard to believe that New York has just two wins this season with a top-five defense. The Jets are fourth in the league in yards allowed per game, allowing 286.8. They’re also second in the league with 161.1 passing yards allowed per game, which is the strength of the Texans’ offense. It’ll be a defensive battle, and in this game, the Jets’ fourth-ranked defense will have to beat the Texans’ second-ranked defense.

Final Texans-Jets Prediction & Pick

The oddsmakers are giving the Jets plenty of respect after watching them lose to the Patriots on Sunday. It feels like the Jets shouldn’t be favorites against many teams in the NFL, and having them as favorites against a 6-2 Texans team raises some eyebrows. However, it could be what the oddsmakers want you to think, and the Jets have the talent to steal a win on Thursday Night Football.

The worry is that the Jets’ coaching staff doesn’t know how to use that talent, as we’ve seen countless times over their recent five-game losing streak. The Jets are much more desperate for a victory here than the Texans, but after watching them lose to the Patriots on Sunday, it isn’t easy to back them in this matchup.

Final Texans-Jets Prediction & Pick: Texans +1 (-105)