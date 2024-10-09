After a disappointing 2-3 start to the 2024 season, the New York Jets decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. There was speculation that Aaron Rodgers was behind the decision, but the quarterback made it clear on Wednesday during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that his relationship with Saleh was strong.

“I mean yesterday was a reminder of the simple fact that all of us know too well that it is a tough business,” Rodgers said. ” It's a beautiful profession but it's also a tough business. I love Coach Saleh, we have a really solid relationship, we have since you know I met him in 2021, had a nice conversation with him when we had joint practices.

He's a big reason I came to the Jets you know I felt like the team was a solid team and I had a relationship with Coach Hackett obviously, everything that Matt LaFleur said about him, the few interactions I had, the times when I went against him, I just had a lot of respect for him.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday that he fired Saleh “to bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins, starting now.”

Johnson did say that Rodgers had zero input on the move however, which makes sense. That hasn't stopped fans from speculating though, calling Rodgers a “coach killer.” Mike McCarthy also got fired during the 2018 season when the veteran was under center for the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers joined the Jets in April of 2023 after the Packers traded him. The signal-caller tore his Achilles in Week 1 of last season and has struggled at times in 2024, completing 61% of his passes for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions. We'll see if this coaching change will spark New York to turn things around and make a run at the playoffs. They will need Rodgers to play better.