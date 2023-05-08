A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

People are still getting used to the fact that Aaron Rodgers is no longer part of the Green Bay Packers and that he is now with the New York Jets. Perhaps the reality won’t completely set in for the same people until they see Rodgers go out on the field in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season and throw a pass for the first time ever as a Jet.

For now, anecdotes about how Aaron Rodgers go from the Packers to the Jets are still trickling in. Among them is a recent story shared by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, revealing the moment that Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn of Athletes First contacted Jets general manager Joe Douglas back in March.

It was well after midnight and into the wee hours of March 13 in suburban New Jersey, when Jets GM Joe Douglas saw agent David Dunn’s number flash on his phone. The free-agent tampering period was set to begin in a matter of hours, at noon that Monday. Pro day season was underway, too. But there was nothing more important, in the moment, for Douglas, or for the Jets, than answering that call.

“Hey, man, I know it’s late out there,” said Dunn, calling on behalf of his star client. “Aaron wants to be a Jet.”

That was glorious news for Douglas, who let Jets head coach Robert Saleh become one of the first people he shared the news with.

Fast forward to April, the Jets and the Packers officially finalized a deal that sent Aaron Rodgers to New York along with a couple of picks for four picks.

At 39 years old, Aaron Rodgers is still viewed as a massive difference-maker for a Jets team that mightily struggled on offense in 2022, during which they were just 29th in the league with only 17.4 points per game and 25th with 318.2 total yards per contest.