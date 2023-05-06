Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After signing NFL Draft pick and quarterback Sean Clifford to a rookie contract, the Green Bay Packers wasted no time in making him feel right at home in their locker room. The Packers gave Clifford franchise legend and current New York Jets signal-caller Aaron Rodgers’ old locker, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Clifford will be taking up residency next to fellow teammates Matt Orzech, Patrick Taylor, Isiaah McDuffie and starting quarterback Jordan Love in the Packers locker room.

Sean Clifford told reporters that he had already been told “10 times” that it was Rodgers’ locker, noting that he had seen it with the now-Jets QB’s nameplate on it during a top-30 NFL Draft visit with the Packers.

Green Bay certainly didn’t waste much time giving away Rodgers’ locker.

However, they certainly aren’t expecting Clifford to fill Rodgers’ shoes.

That responsibility falls on the shoulders of Love, who recently signed an extension with the Packers that will keep him under contract for the next two years.

While Love is the new guy in the Green Bay locker room, the franchise still values Clifford highly, as director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said that he brings “experience” to the Packers’ QB room, per Sports Illustrated.

Clifford, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is expected to compete with veteran Danny Etling for the backup QB job.

It’s a competition that the Penn State product already seems to be embracing with the Packers, who are currently hosting rookie minicamp this weekend.