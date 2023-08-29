In the midst of cutting down their roster to 53 players, the New York Jets surprisingly released punter Thomas Morstead. It was quickly doom and gloom for Jets fans who grew fond of the Pro Bowl punter, but their spirits were quickly lifted by Morstead himself.

Morstead took his former teammate Aaron Rodgers' mantra of “R-E-L-A-X” telling Jets fans on Twitter “We're gonna be ok.”

This is an indication that the Jets are going to bring back Morstead before the regular season, something that was all but confirmed by Mike Garafolo.

Morstead spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, helping them win a Super Bowl as a rookie. He missed just two games during his time in New Orleans.

Morstead found his way to the Jets in 2021 but was released by New York after seven games. He latched onto the Atlanta Falcons and punted for them the rest of the season before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He did not miss a game but had numbers in the bottom half of punters for the season.

The 37-year-old spent the entire offseason with the Jets after signing with them during the first week of the league year in March. The Jets currently have no punters on their roster. It's unclear when they'll re-sign Thomas Morstead and who he will replace.

The deadline to trim rosters is hardly the end of moves for NFL teams. Almost every team will bring back players to the practice squad and look to poach some potential from opponents. The Jets are unlikely to let another team poach Morstead.