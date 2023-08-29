Apparently not even being Aaron Rodgers’ friend and backup was enough for Tim Boyle to land a spot on the New York Jets' opening 53-man roster. Boyle was among New York’s final cuts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old quarterback is friends with Rodgers and backed him up with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-20. Boyle and Rodgers each joined the Jets this offseason, reuniting with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, their OC in Green Bay.

Boyle had an uneven training camp but did throw four touchdowns in the preseason, including two in a 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday. But that wasn’t enough for him to make the team. Ironically, the wide receiver who caught each of those TD passes Saturday, Alex Erickson, was also cut.

what a throw by Tim Boyle!! Touchdown Jets!#NYJvsNYG on WNBC & NFLN pic.twitter.com/xYGjuoIj9r — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2023

It is believed the Jets are hoping Boyle will go unclaimed on waivers so they can sign him to the practice squad.

Rodgers still has some old friends from his Packers days on the Jets. Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and offensive tackle Billy Turner are all on New York's initial roster.

Zach Wilson, the Jets' starter the past two seasons, is the only quarterback other than Rodgers to make the team. Rodgers has taken Wilson under his wing and mentored him on and off the field this summer, yielding positive results. Wilson had a strong, if not spectacular, showing in the preseason and will be Rodgers’ backup in 2023.

The Jets open the regular season Sept. 11 when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.