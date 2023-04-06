Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The New York Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year contract, reuniting with his offensive coordinator Nahaniel Hackett from his Green Bay Packers‘ days. He also reunites with some guy by the name of Aaron Rodgers, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo per source.

Boyle spent 2019 and 2020 backing up the enlightened Packers quarterback, and signing with the Jets just strengthens the trade hype of Rodgers to New York. At this point, there really is no telling when a deal will get done to send the Green Bay starter to the Meadowlands, but it looks all but guaranteed that Rodgers is going to be a Jet.

Boyle will be entering the fifth year of his career, and will be joining his fourth team. After two seasons in Green Bay, Boyle spent some time with the Detroit Lions in 2021 and the Chicago Bears in 2022. He was never signed as an intended starter, and looks to be settling into a role as a career backup.

Tim Boyle is just the latest former Packer to join the Jets in anticipation of Aaron Rodgers’ arrival. It started with Hackett’s hiring as the new offensive coordinator, and then Rodgers’ favorite weapon over the last few years made the move.

WR Allen Lazard signed a 4-year, $44 million contract earlier this offseason with the Jets, before Rodgers publicly stated his desire to join him in New York. Although, many read the tea leaves in regards to the Lazard signing and what that meant for Rodgers’ future.

For now, the Jets are excited to be adding a former Green Bay Packers quarterback to the roster. They hope to add another sometime soon.