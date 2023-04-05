Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the New York Jets wait to finalize their Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers, the team has another problem on their hands with Zach Wilson. With Rodgers seeming likely to be under center for the Jets in 2023, Wilson may be forced to stick around New York as his backup.

While Wilson has struggled throughout his brief NFL career, he was still the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Because of that, he carries a $9.6 million cap hit in 2023. With such a large contract, it’ll be hard for the Jets to move on from Wilson, barring a last-minute trade, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“When Rodgers (eventually) joins the Jets, he’ll carry a $15.8 million cap hit. Wilson’s hit, as mentioned, is $9.6 million. That’s an expensive third-string quarterback,” Rosenblatt wrote. “Unless another team comes in with a surprising trade offer, the Jets are stuck with Wilson.”

Since entering the league, Wilson has started 22 games for the Jets, going just 8-14 overall. He has thrown for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Wilson’s performance is ultimately what led to the Jets pursuing Aaron Rodgers.

Trade talks with the Packers seem to be at a standstill. However, Rodgers has made his intentions of playing in New York clear. Both parties are now just working out trade compensation. At this stage, it would be shocking to see Rodgers not dealt to the Jets.

But even when that trade goes through, New York still has Zach Wilson. As they prepare to enter a new era with Rodgers, Wilson may be simply too expensive to have inactive on game days.