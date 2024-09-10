New York Jets fans can breathe a little easier after watching their beloved quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, get sacked early in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, the future Hall of Famer didn't last long last season as he tore his Achilles' tendon on the fourth play of the 2023 NFL season. Jets fans, still likely nervous about the 40-year-old's ability to stay healthy, can stop being so tense and enjoy seeing their team play during Monday Night Football, if possible.

In a strange twist of fate, Leonard Floyd, who was a member of the Buffalo Bills last season, sacked Rodgers on the play that resulted in his torn Achilles. Fans took to X to share their relief that Rodgers came away unscathed this time after being sacked again by Floyd.

Another fan posted, “Aaron Rodgers survived his first sack. I thought for a minute he was hurt again thankfully he wasn’t.”

With a hint of snark, a Jets' fan believes progress was made. “Aaron Rodgers survived his 1st sack of 2024 & has logged more than 4 snaps under center. we're making progress.”

At halftime, the Jets are down 7-16 against last year's NFC champions. Rodgers found some early success connecting with standout receiver Garrett Wilson. The wideout has four catches for 46 yards. Rodgers is 7-for-11 passing for 64 yards.

Jets' Aaron Rodgers road to recovery

Over the summer, Rodgers spoke about his recovery from his Achilles' tear in an interview with Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“My Achilles feels good, you know, I felt really good at the end of last year,” Rodgers said. “There’s always that kind of plateau part. It’s just about getting back into it. I felt good all spring. Had a beautiful trip to Egypt. This is like the last marker. Summer’s over on Sunday. Walking up on 18 is like super bittersweet, but it’s fun to be out.”

Rodgers will need to involve more players, as only he, Wilson and Breece Hall have touched the ball on offense in the first half.