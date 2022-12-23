By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It has come down to this for the New York Jets. With their offense barely coughing anything Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets have made the decision to insert Chris Streveler into the game in the second half, which meant that Zach Wilson will be on the bench.

Through three quarters, the Jets mustered just three points, while the Jaguars have compiled 16 entering the fourth quarter. The Jets’ defense has done an admirable job on the field, but the Jets will have to start putting points on the board quickly, hence their seemingly desperate decision to go with Streveler as their quarterback — for now.

Immediately, Twitter took off with hot reactions to Wilson getting benched for a former CFL quarterback.

The Jets drafted Zach Wilson #2 overall and right now Chris Streveler is trying to keep their playoff hopes alive for Mike White. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 23, 2022

Chris Streveler is looking at a tablet with QB coach Rob Calabrese on the sideline, Zach Wilson is not. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 23, 2022

Don’t forget Zach Wilson bought all of Chris Streveler’s offensive lineman scooters pic.twitter.com/moqALZ2nQN — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) December 23, 2022

Chris Streveler went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Dakota. Spent two seasons as the backup QB for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Spent 3+ years on the practice squad for the Cardinals, Ravens, and Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/mDNHcI3cK8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 23, 2022

Flacco…Streveler… Bottom line: Zach Wilson sucks pic.twitter.com/maYh6rmoNH — Tommy Lugauer (@tommylugauer) December 23, 2022

Chris Streveler on that drive: 3 of 5 (60%) passing, 41 yards, 86.2 QB rating. He had 6 rushes for 37 yards (6.2 YPC). Zach Wilson 7 drives: 9 of 18 (50%) for 92 yards, 0 TD, INT, 41.9 QB rating. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 23, 2022

NFL Fans watching Chris Streveler pic.twitter.com/5MUTzuIDSv — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 23, 2022

Prior to his appearance in the Jaguars game, the Streveler had not seen any snap on the field in the 2022 NFL regular season. The last time he appeared in a game was in 2021 when he was still a backup for the Arizona Cardinals.

Streveler would likely have not seen action against the Jaguars if only Mike White was available. The Jets’ offense looked so much livelier when White is the one orchestrating the team’s offense on the field, but he’s sidelined with a rib injury, leaving New York with the decision to start Wilson.

Not a lot of people would interpret Wilson’s benching for Streveler as a sign of the team waiving the white flag on the former second-overall pick.

The Jets seem to have a quarterback decision to make in Week 16, especially if White gets cleared.