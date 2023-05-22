Allen Lazard is not just one of the New York Jets’ top wide receivers. Lazard has taken on an important secondary role with his new team after signing as a free agent this offseason.

“I’m trying to put my coaching cap on,” Lazard told ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Though new to the Jets, the 27-year-old has longstanding relationships with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from their time together in Green Bay with the Packers. That puts Lazard in the unique situation where the newcomer can teach the offense and Rodgers’ tendencies to his Jets teammates.

“I’ve been in this offense for so long. I’ve [spoken] the language and know this terminology so well. … trying to give these guys my tidbits I used in certain plays and certain routes and spacing,” Lazard explained.

“And [it’s] also what Aaron prefers and what he’s thinking because at the end of the day the coaches can sit up there and talk about the Xs and Os and things on paper, but … it matters how we execute out there on the field. If we’re on the same page, we’re able to do very special things, especially when you have Aaron Rodgers at the helm.”

Lazard excelled in this offense with the Packers and has an excellent rapport with Rodgers. The undrafted free agent caught an NFL career-high 60 passes for 788 yards last season. He has 20 touchdown catches since 2019.

The Jets’ depth chart at receiver is impressive. Along with Lazard, there’s 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, speedster Mecole Hardman, veteran Corey Davis and another Rodgers favorite from Green Bay, Randall Cobb.