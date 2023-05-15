The New York Jets roster construction is largely complete with the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency in the rearview mirror. So, even though it’s still two months before training camp starts, it’s a good time to examine the Jets 2023 depth chart.
While Aaron Rodgers is the unquestioned No. 1 QB, there will be competition to start at several other positions. Notably, three of those positions are on the offensive line: center, left tackle and right tackle.
The Jets deepened their talent pool this season. A more talented group of players means they will have plenty of competition for spots on the 53-man roster.
That could help lead to their first playoff berth in 13 seasons, though the Jets do face a difficult schedule to begin the season.
So, let’s dig in and examine where the Jets 2023 depth chart stands right now.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: Aaron Rodgers
Backups: Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle
Other: Chris Streveler
Aaron Rodgers sits atop the Jets depth chart at quarterback. What else needs to be said?
Running Back
Starter: Breece Hall
Backups: Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan “Bam” Knight
Other: Nick Bawden (fullback)
Saleh recently said he thought Hall (coming off a torn ACL) will be ready for Week 1 and Carter will bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season. Abanikanda could have an impact as a rookie.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman
Backups: Corey Davis, Randall Cobb, Denzel Mims
Others: Irv Charles, Diontae Spencer, Malik Taylor, Xavier Gipson
Mims could be the odd man out. He makes almost zero impact in the passing game and doesn’t play special teams. Charles could sneak his way past Mims; and Gipson, an undrafted free agent, is worth keeping an eye on, especially if he excels in the return game during the preseason.
Tight End
Starter: Tyler Conklin
Backups: C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Zack Kuntz
Other: Kenny Yeboah
The Jets are high on Ruckert (2022 draft pick) and he could work his way more into the mix this season now that he’s fully healthy. Kuntz is a physical freak, an intriguing project who could be a steal in the 7th round of this year’s draft.
Center
Starter: Connor McGovern/Joe Tippmann
Backup: McGovern/Tippmann
Other: Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon
This should be the best position battle at training camp. McGovern is a three-year starter back on a low-cost, one-year contract. Tippmann could be the best center in the draft and likely is the long-term answer at the position. If the rookie proves he’s ready, he could start Week 1.
Guard
Starters: Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera-Tucker
Backups: Schweitzer, Colon
Others: Adam Pankey, Chris Glaser
Schweitzer and Colon provide solid depth at guard and center. Tomlinson is looking to rebound from a down season and Vera-Tucker is coming back from a torn triceps.
Tackle
Starters: Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton
Backups: Billy Turner, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren
Others: Cedric Ogbuehi, Eric Smith
Becton looks to be in amazing shape. If he’s healthy and regains top form after missing all but one game the past two seasons, Becton gives the Jets a massive difference maker on the line. Turner and Mitchell provide quality depth.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Starters: John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson
Backups: Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff
Others: Bradlee Anae
Probably the deepest position group on the Jets. Lawson could be in line for a massive season. He’s in a contract year and two seasons removed from tearing his Achilles. McDonald needs to add some size, but the first-round pick is a finisher in the pass rush, so he will get his reps.
Defensive tackle
Starters: Quinnen Williams, Al Woods
Backups: Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart
Others: Isaiah Mack, Marquiss Spencer
Either Woods or Jefferson could be listed as starter next to Williams since the Jets will rotate depending on situation (Woods is strongest against the run, Jefferson is a quality pass rusher).
Linebacker
Starters: C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams,
Backups: Jamien Sherwood, Hamseh Nasirildeen, Zaire Barnes
Other: Chazz Surratt
The Jets have not replaced Kwon Alexander as the third linebacker. If he remains unsigned, that leaves Sherwood to hold off Nasirildeen for those available reps. The rookie Barnes will play a lot on special teams but it’s unsure how much run he’ll get at linebacker this season.
Cornerback
Starters: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II (nickel)
Backups: Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Justin Hardee
Others: Craig James, Jimmy Moreland
Hall could be a salary cap casualty and be traded or released, especially since Gardner and Reed flew past him on the depth chart last season. Hardee is the special teams captain.
Safety
Starters: Jordan Whitehead, Chuck Clark
Backups: Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis, Bernard-Converse, Will Parks
Other: Trey Dean
This is a position of concern. Clark was a nice under-the-radar trade acquisition but Whitehead needs to rebound from a subpar 2022 season. Adams, Parks and Dean should get long looks in camp. Davis could be another salary cap casualty since he’s become primarily a special teams player.
Special Teams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein
Punter: Thomas Morstead
Long Snapper: Thomas Hennessy
Returners: Hardman, Abanikanda, Knight
Morstead is an upgrade over Braden Mann, who was released. There’s going to be plenty of competition to return kicks after Braxton Berrios was released.