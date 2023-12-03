The veteran QB's recovery has inspired Jets players and staff alike — but the odds of him taking the field in 2023 are dwindling.

Rumors of Aaron Rodgers' returning under center for the New York Jets this season following a torn Achilles has thrilled many while irritating others. Now, it appears the miracle comeback might not occur after all.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that despite an encouraging week of practice, the veteran quarterback and former MVP will unlikely be cleared to play by the team if they are eliminated from playoff contention.

The 3-7 Jets are already teetering on elimination. Only the 2-9 New England Patriots have a worse record in the AFC. A Sunday loss against the Atlanta Falcons will sink them further into post-season irrelevancy.

40-year-old Rodgers tore the Achilles in a Week One game against the Buffalo Bills, just four plays into his Jets career after the Green Bay Packers traded him.

Despite the growing possibility he will not play again in 2023, Rodgers' unprecedented rehabilitation from such a severe injury has inspired those in and around the Jets, including players and staff.

His recovery has not interfered with the Jets game day preparations, however. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday that “Aaron Rodgers' return to practice this week is not expected to have any bearing on the snaps and preparation work that Jets' starting QB Tim Boyle, or the other quarterbacks, get.”

Boyle took over the Jets' starting QB role after incumbent Zack Wilson was benched during a blowout loss to the Bills in Week 11. Boyle is 34 for 52 with one touchdown and three interceptions in two games this season, including a Black Friday start against the Miami Dolphins, where the Jets lost 34-13.