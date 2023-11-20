The New York Jets bench Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle instead of Trevor Siemian - now we know the reasoning behind that decision

The New York Jets were crushed by the Buffalo Bills 32-6 on Sunday and Jets head coach Robert Saleh opened the door for a quarterback switch.

Starter Zach Wilson was benched with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter and replaced by Tim Boyle, who didn’t fare much better in overseeing an offense that managed to score just its ninth touchdown of the season.

Jets fans may have expected to see Trevor Siemian get the nod instead of Boyle, but there was sound reasoning for Saleh's decision, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN:

“Trevor Siemian has more starting experience than Tim Boyle, but Boyle is more familiar with the offense. He played under Hackett in GB. That's why Boyle gets the nod. Last night, Boyle said the “strength” of his game is decisiveness and quick release. His time-to-throw average was 2.44 secs, per @NextGenStats. FWIW: Wilson was 2.66, which isn't bad. #Jets”

On Monday, word broke that Saleh will keep Boyle as the starter on Friday against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game.

Zach Wilson has struggled mightily for the Jets this season. He has completed only 59.2% of his passes and has thrown for more INTs (7) than touchdowns (6). He's also fumbled the football nine times and been sacked on 38 occasions. At this point, it does feel like Wilson's time with the Jets is essentially over. Boyle isn't exactly an elite NFL QB, but he's a better option than Wilson for the time being.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly eyeing a Week 16 return from his torn Achilles suffered in the season-opener. One would assume that he will be named the starter if he's able to come back.