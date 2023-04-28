The New York Jets did not land an offensive tackle as hoped in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But did they select a future Hall of Famer in Will McDonald IV?

Well, that may be a stretch at this point in time. But the defensive end/linebacker from Iowa State did drop a HOF reference after being selected by New York with the No. 15 overall pick Thursday.

“I’m just gonna to try to get in the Hall of Fame,” McDonald said.

Will McDonald on his NFL upside: "I'm just gonna try to get to the Hall of Fame. I don't think I have a ceiling. I want to keep rising. I want to keep improving, 1% every day." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2023

Talk about setting goals.

The 23-year-old seemed to take a reality check when asked what he brings to the Jets.

“I’m gonna bring everything I can, whether it’s playing special teams, being a role player, just doing whatever I’ve got to do,” McDonald said.

McDonald had 34 sacks in college, tied with Von Miller for most in Big 12 history. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, he’s a bit undersized. Yet McDonald is productive, athletic, gets around the edge with skill, speed and power, and could replace veteran Carl Lawson, whose contract runs out after this season.

“Feel like he’s one of the most dynamic, if not the most dynamic pass rusher in this draft,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McDonald strengthens an already deep position on the Jets roster. Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are the starters. And Jermaine Johnson, a late first-round pick last season, is among those who rotate in at defensive end.

The McDonald selection came after the top four offensive tackles — Paris Johnson Jr, Peter Skoronski, Broderick Jones and Darnell Wright — were chosen before the Jets were on the clock. The Steelers traded up with the Patriots to nab Jones one pick before the Jets turn.

New York did not immediately turn its pick in. It’s likely Douglas was fielding calls from other teams, possibly considering moving back in the first round to land an extra pick. The Jets have only five picks in the draft after the Aaron Rodgers trade earlier in the week.

McDonald sounded fired up about being selected by the Jets and to have the chance to play on the same team as Rodgers.

“It’s going to be a dream come true, playing with Aaron, being able to be around his mindset and how it works,” he said. “I want to be around all that positivity.”

This is rather remarkable: Only 2 Iowa State players have been drafted in the top 40 overall in the last 30 years: DE Will McDonald, 15th tonight

RB Breece Hall (36th pick last year) #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2023

McDonald said he’s also excited to reunite with former Iowa State teammate Breece Hall, the Jets second-round pick a year ago.

Rookie camp will begin next week. For now, the Hall of Fame can wait.