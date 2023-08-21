The Winnipeg Jets are keeping Logan Stanley around for another year, signing the depth defenseman to a one-year, $1 million contract, the team announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in Manitoba after being selected with the No. 18 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft. The hulking, 6-foot-7 D-man missed 40 games last season due to lower body injuries and struggled to crack the team's lineup when healthy.

He finished the season with three points and 44 hits over 19 contests with the big league club, but remains one of the more imposing players in the league.

Stanley was the team's second last remaining restricted free agent, along with defenseman Declan Chisholm. The new deal matches Stanley's qualifying offer from June, and he will become a RFA again next summer before changing to unrestricted status in 2025.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Kitchener, ON native will compete for a full-time role on Winnipeg's blue line next season, but he currently projects seventh on the depth chart behind Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Brenden Dillon, Dylan DeMelo, Nate Schmidt, and Dylan Samberg.

Stanley asked for a trade away from the Jets previously, and that could still happen as he's struggled to establish himself as an everyday player and hasn't truly proven himself in the National Hockey League.

Still, 2023-24 will be extremely important for the young defenseman's development as he looks to book a full-time spot in the league.

After locking up Logan Stanley, the Jets have around $1.77 million in projected cap space, with all players signed until 2025 except for Dillon and DeMelo.