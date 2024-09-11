When will the New York Jets resolve their situation with Haason Reddick? What options do they even have? At this point, all they can realistically do is trade him.

Reddick remains firm in his demand for a trade, costing himself even more money after skipping out Week 1 through missed game checks and fines. The Jets just have to assume Reddick won’t play for them unless he gets a new contract. Those talks don’t appear to be going well. Executives around the league believe that a trade is the only viable option for New York right now, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler writes the following: “Even those close to Reddick aren't exactly sure when he might reverse course and clock in at One Jets Drive. The bad blood has boiled over, and now teams around the league are curious as to what the Jets will do if he doesn't show. Their options appear clear: keep him on the reserve list until he reports or attempt to trade him closer to the trade deadline. The latter is looking more likely, according to multiple league execs.”

Jets will likely end up having to trade Haason Reddick

Trading Reddick before he even plays a game for the team would be unfortunate but at this point, it feels like it's the best course of action for the Jets. Even if they can’t get back the equal value that they paid to get him in the trade — a conditional third-round draft pick in 2026 — something is better than nothing.

Reddick may have held out of team workouts this offseason but he's still just 29 years old and accumulated at least 11.0 sacks in four straight seasons. His expiring contract diminishes his value but he’s still a very good player that should bolster any defense.

The Jets' defensive line is in a fine spot right now. Quinnen Williams is one of the best interior defensive linemen in football and teaming up with him are Javon Kinlaw, Jermaine Johnson, Solomon Thomas, Will McDonald IV, Takkarist McKinley and Michael Clemons. New York may not be as dangerous without Reddick but it also should be a good enough defense for the team to be competitive. Of course, Aaron Rodgers and the offense have to do their part.