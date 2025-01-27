The New York Jets have a new head coach and general manager, but will they move on from Aaron Rodgers? Team owner Woody Johnson said that he won't make that decision, via Newsday Sports' Al Iannazone.

The 77-year-old would “welcome” Rodgers back, but that call will be made by Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn. The four-time MVP played his first full season for the Jets in 2024 after tearing his Achilles four plays into the '23 campaign, totaling 3,897 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

However, Rodgers will be 42 years old next season, which is the last year on his contract if he doesn't retire. The future Hall-of-Famer isn't New York's future, but he could be a bridge quarterback while the team figures out the next step.

Glenn said that the team is communicating with Rodgers, via CBS.

Expand Tweet

“We've already [had] communication with [him],” the former Jets cornerback said. “As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly.”

New York is in a unique position, as it has plenty of talented players despite coming off of a 5-12 season. Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Quincy Williams are just a few of the big names on Gang Green. If Rodgers returns, Davante Adams is more likely to come back as well.

However, the Jets learned last season that looking good on paper doesn't guarantee success. They often looked discombobulated and rarely executed in big moments, resulting in Robert Saleh's ouster after Week 5. It was all downhill from there.

That's why Glenn is such an important hire. The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator has the opportunity to wash the stench off of the franchise's 14-year playoff drought, which is the longest in North American sports. However, he and Mougey must consistently hit on their draft picks as well as keep the veterans invested, whether or not they blow up the team or keep the current nucleus.