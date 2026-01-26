The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to flip the script. This is a football team that has always been competitive, but they live in purgatory, not quite able to make it to the top.

After another playoff blunder, the Chargers decided to fire offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Jim Harbaugh has replaced Roman with Mike McDaniel, someone who is known for being an elite play caller, as the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Jesse Minter took his talents to Baltimore to become their new head coach, so the Bolts are now shifting focus to looking for a new defensive coordinator.

The Bolts have interviewed a few names, but none that move the needle yet.

The roster is a talented one, especially on the defensive side. Some crucial defensive players are entering free agency: Khalil Mack, Tony Jefferson, Odafe Oweh, and Teair Tart. The Bolts locked up one of them on Monday morning. According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Tart has signed a 3-year extension worth around $37.5 million with $20 million guaranteed.

The Chargers have locked up one of their best defensive players. Tart was a beast on the defensive front this season and became a troll in mnay occasions, doing his best to get under players' skins. You might remember Tart in Week 1 in Brazil, slapping Travis Kelce across his facemask and getting away with it.

Teair Tart, the same clown who punched Travis Kelce in week one, just laid another cheap shot hit that injured Chiefs tackle Jaylen Moore. Classic Chargers. pic.twitter.com/D61Z0Z2FeF — Jared Koller (@JaredKollerKC) December 14, 2025

Tart ended the 2025 season with 32 tackles (22 solo), one forced fumble, four pass deflections, and 10.5 stuffs. His numbers aren't eye-opening, but Tart played well in big moments. His game wasn't getting to the QB; it was being a gap plugger to stop the run. Tart's four pass deflections from the DT spot were huge for the Chargers' defense.