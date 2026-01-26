Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is having another historic season in year 23 in the NBA, keeping pace with his historic signature sneaker line over at Nike as well. James has debuted a number of updated colorways of his latest Nike LeBron 23 model, ringing in this upcoming release with a classic moment that sparked a movement with “Shut Up And Dribble.”

The concept arose following a controversial media moment surrounding Fox News' Laura Ingraham and her commentary regarding a clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant speaking on Donald Trump and the political climate at the time. After insulting the exchange, Ingraham concluded her monologue with the phrase, “shut up and dribble.” In response, longtime philanthropist and supporter of Black communities James began the “More Than An Athlete” initiative along with other missions off the court.

Reminiscing his MVP season in 2018 as well, James and Nike will release the Nike LeBron 23 in an iridescent colorway to honor the “Shut Up And Dribble” moment.

Nike LeBron 23 “Shut Up And Dribble”

Nike LeBron 23 “Shut Up And Dribble” is expected to release on February 6 🤫 https://t.co/ZsmYDPijeq pic.twitter.com/GOjtw7IXRE — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 23, 2026

Official Images: Men's Nike LeBron 23 “Shut Up & Dribble” 😳 pic.twitter.com/em6ptqgfYG — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 23, 2026

FIRST LOOK: LeBron James x Nike “Shut Up and Dribble” Tee 🗣️

February 6th, 2026 pic.twitter.com/kWFVUXNXWh — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) December 28, 2025



The newest Nike LeBron 23 arrives in Cool Grey/Metallic Silver-Hydrogen Blue-Black for one of the cleanest LeBron 23 colorways we've seen this season. The uppers are done in cool grey mesh twill, feeding into the metallic silver and iridescent crown midsole. The toe features a jeweled Nike Swoosh while the tongue features LeBron's signature.

Based in an icy translucent outsole, the main detail here is the “STILL TALKING” script along the heel. The “T-A-L” have been crossed off to read “STILL KING,” a nod to James' continued dominance atop the sport eight years since the viral news moment. The pair will come in special packaging, including a key chain, dust bag, and LeBron collector's booklet.

The Nike LeBron 23 “Shut Up And Dribble” will release February 6, 2026 for a retail price of $180. The shoes will come in full adult sizing with a likely drop on Nike SNKRS app. What are your thought on this latest LeBron 23 release?