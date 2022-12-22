By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t been impressing much in the 2022 NFL regular season, but at least during the holiday season, he was able to wow his offensive line by buying them all motorized scooters.

Zach Wilson bought his offensive line motorized scooters for the holidays 🛴 (via _naateh/IG) pic.twitter.com/58xhZhQKX2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2022

It is not unusual to see NFL quarterbacks spend money on gifts for their teammates, especially for the offensive line. Offensive linemen are often overlooked because their stats don’t really show up all the time on box scores, but everyone in football knows how crucial their role is because they keep the most important player on the field protected.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan? 🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter: Your clutchest email address 🏈 Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Even though Wilson is not having quite a fantastic individual season, he has plenty of reasons to be thankful for, and that includes his offensive line. Although the Jets don’t have the best pass protection in the NFL, their offensive line still sacrifices a lot each week to ensure his safety in the pocket as much as possible. The Jets are in the top half of the NFL with a 6.36 percent offensive sack rate. On the season, Wilson has been sacked just 20 times.

Hopefully for Wilson and the Jets, the gift will inspire the offensive line to play even better this Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The Jets are on a three-game losing streak after falling prey to the Detroit Lions in Week 15, 20-17. In that game, Wilson passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 18 of 35 completions. With Mike White remaining on the shelf with a rib injury, the Jets will be counting on Wilson to deliver the goods for them.