The New York Jets and Robert Saleh had a whole NFL offseason to plan their schematics on the now-injured QB1. But, all of that fell apart in their week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Zach Wilson had to step up when Aaron Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury. Did he have a hard time dealing with the new change?

The Jets may have lost Aaron Rodgers in NFL Week 1 but they still got the win over the Lions. A lot of it was because of Zach Wilson's steady hand and passing ability. He unveiled how much trust his teammates entrusted him with, via Harrison Glaser of the New York Jets media.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“ I think how I can go out there & play football will earn that trust back from those guys I would say I have a very good relationship with everybody in this locker room,” he said about his style of play. Wilson also added how they bonded throughout the years that he has been with the Jets, “We joke around, we eat lunch together, we go out for dinners, & so I would always feel the guys in this locker room have my back just like I’ve got their back.”

All of that team chemistry paid off. He notched 140 passing yards and threw a dart for a touchdown. His steady hand only had one interception which is a good sign of things to come. A lot of good things are ahead of Robert Saleh's new first option and it's all because he vibed with his squad.