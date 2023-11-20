New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is as unsure as the rest of us about his future as the team's offensive leader.

On Sunday afternoon, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets dropped to a disappointing record of 4-6 on the 2023 NFL season with a crushing loss at the hands of their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The game marked a bit of revenge for the Bills, who shockingly lost to Wilson and the Jets on Monday Night Football in week one of the season, and they took some of that anger out on Sunday, crushing New York by a final margin of 32-6.

Wilson's struggles this season continued on Sunday, casting some doubt as to whether or not he will remain as the team's Aaron Rodgers replacement going forward at quarterback, and now it seems that Wilson himself is unsure what is in store for him for the rest of this season.

“I don't know what I expect,” said Wilson, per Jets Videos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We're going to watch the film. All I can focus on is, ‘how can I have been better tonight?' I can think of some I wanted to have back, but just not good enough all the way around.”

Wilson completed just seven of his 15 pass attempts against the Bills for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, ultimately finding himself benched for Tim Boyle to close out the game. While few expected Wilson to be able to replicate the anticipated production of Aaron Rodgers, it's safe to say that fans were hoping that the young quarterback would have improved a little bit more than this throughout the course of the year.