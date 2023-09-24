It took less than one half of a football game Sunday for Joe Namath to vent his frustration with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' offense against the New England Patriots. Broadway Joe took to social media to blast their inept start against a winless division opponent.

“I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position,” Namath said.

Namath seemed to take Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to task. At best, the Hall of Famer was thoroughly confused by the inept play he was watching.

The outburst by the Jets legend was somewhat out of character. Namath typically is a staunch supporter of the Jets, though he was willing to recruit Aaron Rodgers in the offseason to replace Wilson at QB. Rodgers is out for the season following Achilles surgery.

Wilson went 5-of-10 for 29 yards in the first half and the Jets punted on their first five possessions. They went three-and-out four times on those five possessions.

Worse, Wilson was sacked twice for big losses when he held the ball too long. Wilson seemed indecisive and took an inordinate amount of time to go through his reads. That the Jets had two yards rushing on those first five possessions didn’t help things either.

WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP into that pocket! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

The Jets shuffled their offensive line with left tackle Duane Brown out with a hip injury. Mekhi Becton moved from right tackle to left. Guard Alijah-Vera Tucker slid over to right tackle. And rookie Joe Tippmann started at right guard.

With a steady rain, the Jets fell behind the Patriots 10-0 early in the second quarter and trail 10-3 at halftime.