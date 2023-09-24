The 2023 NFL season kicked off with two well-known quarterbacks not present on any roster. Both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz, the former an MVP winner and the latter a former MVP candidate, were unable to pique the interest of any teams prior to the start of the season. Following the likely season-ending injury sustained by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers representatives from both Ryan and Wentz's camps reached out to the Jets to gauge their interest. However, in a development that may shock NFL fans, the Jets let them know that they were not interested and instead committed further to former first-round selection Zach Wilson, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov).

Wentz was first drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he quickly rose to become a household name. However, an injury derailed his upward trajectory and he eventually ended up on the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a brief stint with the Washington Commanders. Following his time with the Commanders last season, where his performance left much to be desired, Wentz was not resigned and remains a free agent to this day.

Similarly, Ryan gained popularity with the team that drafted him as well: the Atlanta Falcons. After an MVP campaign that infamously ended in the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history, Ryan's play also began to decline. The Falcons' franchise quarterback also ended up on the Indianapolis Colts, where his mediocre play also led to him not being re-signed.

What might be confusing for NFL fans, however, is the fact that Wilson has had a history of underperforming. His resume in the NFL is plagued with a disappointing first few seasons as he has become a laughingstock of sorts for the NFL community.

When drafted second overall, the Jets had expected Wilson to become a franchise quarterback. Obviously, that did not pan out the way they expected. They traded for Rodgers precisely because Wilson had not become the player they had hoped. Though it may just be a rumor, it is interesting to see that the Jets have decided to stick with him over quarterbacks who, though admittedly have struggled recently, have far more achievements than Wilson.