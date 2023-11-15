The Jets' injured star shared his true feelings on the Jets' offense and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in light of the team's struggles.

The New York Jets don't appear to be a good bet for a playoff spot this season considering their 4-5 record in the AFC East, but the team has shown it is capable of competing, even with Zach Wilson at the helm instead of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets have lost two straight games heading into their Nov. 19 road game against the Buffalo Bills, in what figures to be a daunting task for Wilson and Head Coach Robert Saleh's team.

Recently, Rodgers clarified his ‘mid-December' return plan that has been derided as ‘insane.' The Jets released a talented running back in a move that caught many fans off-guard.

On Tuesday, Rodgers made his typical appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He was asked about the Jets' offense which has struggled this season, only putting up 144 points so far.

He appeared to give Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett a vote of confidence in his comments to the former NFL punter McAfee.

“Yeah, yeah, I see it,” Rodgers said about the recent struggles of the Jets’ offense.

“I won MVP twice in the same offense, so I’m a believer. I’m a believer in the offense. There are a lot of positions, you have to play better. But, yeah, it’s easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach [Wilson] and Nathaniel, but there’s a lot of positions that need to play better.”

Rodgers played under Hackett in Green Bay. Coach Saleh is considered a defensive head coach from his days in San Francisco, a fact that has morphed into a concern with Jets fans bothered by the team's lack of offensive success.

“There’s a lot of geniuses out there with ideas about how to fix the whole thing, but in actuality, it’s very simple,” Rodgers said about making corrections and improving production.

“If you watch the film, you can see where the issues lie and there are plays to be made. There are opportunities that are out there and we’re just not getting it done.”