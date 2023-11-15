New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently broke down claims that he is aiming to return from injury in mid-December.

The New York Jets are hoping that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be able to make an improbable return from injury as the season enters its second half. The Jets are currently struggling mightily for answers on offense, which was not what was envisioned when the team traded for Rodgers this past offseason.

Just a few snaps into his Jets tenure, Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles injury, which most understandably assumed would keep him out for the remainder of the season. However, Rodgers has recently hinted that he is hoping to make an improbable comeback this very season from the injury, recently telling NBC that his goal is to return to the lineup in mid-December, per PFT's Mike Garafolo.

However, now Rodgers is clarifying that goal, as the star quarterback recently stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his progress.

“I never said anything definitive about coming back in mid-December & nothing has changed as far as my timeline,” said Rodgers. “…Melissa talked about having a conversation with my doctor… We gotta be in the mix & I gotta be healthy & I definitely still want to come back.”

A three-month return from a torn Achilles might be an official NFL record. Achilles injuries are often looked at as some of the most devastating injuries that a professional sports player can sustain; however, if Rodgers is indeed able to make a shocking return this season, it could certainly help the Jets as their chances at a playoff birth get slimmer and slimmer by the week.