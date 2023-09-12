The New York Jets' Super Bowl odds have plummeted now that Aaron Rodgers has torn his Achilles. Shortly before Aaron Rodgers made his Jets' debut in Week 1, New York was considered to be a legitimate championship contender. The quarterback's season-ending injury has turned the Jets into Super Bowl longshots.

The Jets' Super Bowl odds are down to +6500 at FanDuel Sportsbook with Rodgers almost certainly done for the 2023 campaign. New York entered its Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills with +1600 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Only six teams have better than +1600 Super Bowl odds at FanDuel in Week 2. The Jets' +6500 odds rank 20th in the league.

Rodgers was supposed to give New York a franchise quarterback to complement its championship-caliber defense. The unit managed to exceed expectations in Week 1, carrying the Jets to a win over the Bills even though Rodgers lasted just four plays. The Jets sacked Josh Allen five times and forced four turnovers in the 22-16 overtime victory.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The latest Jets' Super Bowl odds are a reflection of how bettors view Zach Wilson. Because of their outstanding defense and playmakers, the Jets could potentially make a Super Bowl run with a slightly above-average quarterback. Wilson is thought to be one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

In each of his first two seasons, Wilson finished with the worst passer rating among qualified NFL starting quarterbacks. The former No. 2 overall pick was just good enough to beat the Bills in Rodgers' absence. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards and one interception. Zach Wilson's one touchdown pass was made possible because of an other-worldly grab by Garrett Wilson.

Rodgers had one of the worst seasons of his career for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. He's only one year removed from winning his second straight NFL MVP award. There was optimism that Rodgers could regain his MVP-caliber form with better weapons in New York.