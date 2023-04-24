Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets have finally completed their trade with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the process, the Jets have seen their Super Bowl odds skyrocket.

New York is now +1400 to win the 2024 Super Bowl, via FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the fourth-best odds in the entire NFL. It’s a stark jump from the Jets’ numbers dating back to this year’s Super Bowl. On the day of the 2023 Super Bowl, New York had +2500 odds to win next year’s iteration, via FanDuel.

The Jets had one of the best defenses in the league this past season. They ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 311.1 yards per game. They shined in the pass game, ranking third by allowing 189.4 YPG through the air.

However, New York didn’t offer much in terms of offense. The Jets ranked 25th in total offense, averaging 318.2 yards per game. They ranked 15th in the NFL by averaging 219 passing yards per game.

If the Jets wanted a spark offensively, Aaron Rodgers is the type of guy to provide it. In his 17-year career with the Packers, Rodgers threw for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

While the Jets had the defense to succeed, their offense seemed to hold them back. With Rodgers under center, New York is expecting a much more explosive passing attack. In turn, Vegas is expecting a big jump from the Jets this year. With Rodgers now in town, they’re one of the favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl.