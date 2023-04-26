Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets have officially opened their Super Bowl window with their trade for Aaron Rodgers. However, while the Jets might make a run at it this year, Rodgers isn’t guaranteeing he’d be around for a repeat.

After their long-awaited trade for Rodgers, the quarterback held his first press conference with the team. When asked about the future, Rodgers didn’t commit to staying with the Jets beyond 2023, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“Right now, I’m just going to focus on the season,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited about being here. I expect to be here through the duration of the offseason.”

“The reason I take care of myself is because I’ve always dreamed about being a starter into my 40s,” Rodgers continued. “I turn 40 later this year. I’m going to be here for the foreseeable future.”

Rodgers is signed through 2025, however he does have an option prior to the 2024 season that if declined would save $50 million. Furthermore, due to Rodgers’ aforementioned age, there’s a chance he could flat out retire after one season with the Jets. The quarterback didn’t deny that possibility.

However, even if it’s just for one year, the Jets have to be happy having Aaron Rodgers under center. After last year’s disastrous quarterback carousel, New York now has a QB with proven success. Over his 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time and MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

If Rodgers were to walk, the Jets would have to start over at QB without valuable draft capital. But New York can’t look too far into the future just yet. Now that they have Rodgers, the Jets will look to keep him as long as they can.