When the New York Jets open training camp in a few weeks, the focus will be on Aaron Rodgers. You can expect some others to get their fair share of attention too, players like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

But not everyone who'll end being a contributor in 2023 is as high profile as those mentioned. In fact, the more players who step up from relative anonymity to become major producers on the roster, the better. Especially with the Jets setting their sights on the lofty goal of winning their first Super Bowl since 1969.

That said, let's examine four underrated sleepers who could break out for the Jets in the 2023 NFL season.

Max Mitchell – OT

All eyes will be trained on Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton battling to start at left tackle. And that just may allow Max Mitchell to quietly slip in and grab the starting spot at right tackle.

Conventional wisdom suggests Brown will start on the left side and Becton will slide to the right. But Becton has been vocal that he wants no part of playing right tackle, believing it led to his season-ending knee injury in 2022.

Coach Robert Saleh says the best five linemen will play but if Becton bucks a move to the right side, Mitchell could be there Week 1.

The second-year pro was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 and started the first four games because of injuries along the line. Coaches were impressed with how he handled himself until a knee injury, and then blood clots, knocked him out of the lineup. He ended up playing six games, starting five, and finished with a 55.5 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed 14 QB pressures and three sacks on 232 dropbacks and was flagged for one penalty on 341 offensive snaps.

The numbers don't jump out at you, but Mitchell gained a ton of experience being thrown into the fire as a rookie. Remember, 2022 was supposed to be like a redshirt season for him but instead he was a Week 1 starter. The 23-year-old must beat out veteran Billy Turner, and it would be shocking if Becton doesn't start if healthy. But keep an eye on Mitchell as a real sleeper candidate during training camp.

Micheal Clemons – DL

You want a sleeper who could have a major impact on the Jets fortunes this season? Try defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, who's going to move inside to gets reps on the interior as well as rotate in at his normal edge position. That move was necessitated by New York drafting pass-rushing demon Will McDonald IV in the first round this year.

As a rookie, Clemons played 311 defensive snaps last season, had 2.5 sacks, 13 QB pressures, 36 tackles and earned a solid 78.7 overall grade, per PFF. He’s added 20 pounds and is now up to 290 on what was already an imposing frame. If he adapts quickly to the interior, Clemons could take playing time away from veterans Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson, and cement his long-term future with the Jets.

Jamien Sherwood – LB

Jamien Sherwood is a converted college safety who could be the Jets third linebacker this season. This after the 23-year-old played only 25 defensive snaps last season and 164 since being drafted in 2021.

The coaches like Sherwood and believe this could be his time to replace unsigned veteran Kwon Alexander, where he'd play next to C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams at linebacker.

Sherwood is athletic and excelled on special teams his first two seasons. In limited action at linebacker in 2022, he earned an impressive 81.9 tackling grade and 80.4 grade against the run by PFF.

Tony Adams – S

An unsigned free agent a year ago, Tony Adams is third on the Jets depth chart at safety heading into training camp. He very well could push veteran starters Jordan Whitehead and Adrian Amos. Whitehead had a subpar first season in New York in 2022 and Amos, 30, is trying to bounce back after a so-so season in Green Bay with the Packers.

A continued step back or injury by either and Adams could be starting for one of the top defenses in the NFL. That’d be an impressive jump for a player passed over in the '22 draft.

Adams did play 118 defensive snaps last season and started in place of Lamarcus Joyner in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. He finished with an excellent 83.7 grade against the run and decent 61.8 grade in pass coverage, per PFF. The Jets believe that's just scratching the surface for the unheralded 6-foot, 205-pound safety, who some think could be a starter in 2024.

Another sleeper pick at the safety position is 2023 undrafted free agent Trey Dean III. The former Florida Gator didn't look out of place in OTAs and is worth keeping an eye on once camp opens.