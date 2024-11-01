ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to continue to play well as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game sitting at 9-1-0 on the year and have rebounded from their first loss of the year. After winning eight in a row to start the season, the Jets would fall to the Maple Leafs 6-4. Last time out, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. The Jets took a 3-0 lead in the first period but would give up two goals in the second to make it tight. Still, the Jets ended with three straight goals in the third to win 6-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 5-3-1 on the year. They have won three of their last four games, and last time out they faced the Islanders. After a scoreless first two periods, the Islanders would score in the third period, and then add an empty-net goal to win the game 2-0.

Here are the Jets-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Blue Jackets Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -182

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Jets vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets’ top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has six goals and seven assists, with a plus-two rating. He has scored once on the power play and has four power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has nine goals and eight assists already this year, with a plus-five rating. Further, he has scored four times on the power play. Vilardi has three goals and five assists this year with three assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has four goals and seven assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has three goals and six assists this year, with three goals and an assist on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has three goals and nine assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has a goal and ten assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 7-1 already this year, while he has a 2.12 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck has given up more than two goals just three times this year while having a save percentage of over .905 in all but one game this year.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are scoring well this year. They are scoring 3.89 goals per game this year. Kirill Marchenko has led the way. He comes in with four goals and seven assists on the year, with two assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Yegor Chinakhov and Sean Monahan. Monahan has five goals and four assists on the year, while Chinakhov has three goals and five assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Cole Sillinger has been solid this year. He has two goals and six assists on the year, sitting third on the team in points. Further, the Blue Jackets get solid production from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with three goals and five assists on the year, while he has a goal and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the top players this year is Mathieu Olivier. He has four goals and two assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlkins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He is sixth in the NHL in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage. He has been great in the last two games. Over his last two starts, Merzlikins has given up one goal on 58 shots.

Final Jets-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this early-season NHL match-up. They have been great this year, scoring 4.60 goals per game while sitting first on the power play, converting 44.8 percent of the time this year. Further, the Jets are fourth in the NHL in goals against per game this year. The Blue Jackets have been solid as well this year. They are scoring 3.89 goals per game while allowing 2.78 goals per game. While Elvis Merzlkins has been solid this year, Connor Hellebuyck has been better. Take the Jets in this one.

