The Winnipeg Jets are in the Midwest to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jets-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Blues Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -160

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Jets vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: TSN3, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets are off to an undefeated start through the first five games of the season. They are playing outstanding hockey in both the offensive and defensive zone. In the offensive zone, the Jets lead the NHL with 4.80 goals per game. In fact, Winnipeg has scored 14 goals in their last two games. They are sixth in shots per game, so the Jets put a lot of pucks on net, as well. As long as they continue to play as they have been, the Jets will win.

The area where the Jets really excel is the powerplay. Winnipeg leads the NHL in powerplay percentage as they have scored seven times in 16 powerplay chances. With Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on the ice, it is no surprise why they lead the NHL in that category. The Blues will not commit a lot of penalties, but the Jets will capitalize on any powerplay opportunities they have.

Winnipeg is second in the NHL in goals allowed per game. In their five games played, the Jets have allowed just eight goals. They have allowed three goals two games in a row, but allowing three goals or less is an easy way to win, especially when the team is as good as the Jets are on the attack. Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start, and he is allowing just 1.25 goals per game. With him in net, it is easy to see why the Jets are the favorites.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues do not score too many goals. However, they do play well in the defensive zone. St. Louis allows just 2.83 goals per game, and they have allowed just three goals in their last two games. The Blues spend the third-most time on the ice in five on five situations. This means they do not spend a lot of time in the penalty box. Winnipeg is 18th in five on five goals, so the Blues should be able to keep the Jets from dominating in the offensive zone.

St. Louis does a great job winning face-offs. They are sixth in face-off win percentage, and second in face-off win percentages when they are shorthanded. Robert Thomas is the main skater in the circle of the Blues, but Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou do a great job, as well. If the Blues can win their face-offs in this game, the Jets are going to have a tougher time scoring in this game.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net in this game. He is allowing 3.02 goals per game, and his save percentage is .895. Binnington played well in his first start against the Seattle Kraken, and did okay against the Minnesota Wild in his latest start. St. Louis needs him to have his best game if the Blues want to win Tuesday night.

Final Jets-Blues Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game, but the Jets are too strong of a team. Along with that, the Jets have a very strong goalie in net. I am going to take the Jets to win this game straight up.

Final Jets-Blues Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-160)