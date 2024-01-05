It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winnipeg Jets look to win games on back-to-back nights in California as they travel down the highway to take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets scored two unanswered goals on Thursday night to escape with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sharks once again challenged the Jets on Thursday night. The Jets have been 12-1-2 since the start of December, with their only loss coming to the same Sharks team. They will likely be without Connor Hellebuyck on Friday night, as they avoid starting him on consecutive nights. The absence of Hellebuyck will be a help for the Ducks, as he allowed two or fewer goals in 15 of his last 16 games. The Jets' run has given them the best winning percentage in the Western Conference despite trailing the Colorado Avalanche in the standings. They have come a long way from looking at the possibility of a rebuild in the offseason. The team signed Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele to long-term contracts instead of trading them, and they haven't looked back.

The Ducks haven't been able to capitalize on an eight-game homestand, going 1-4-1 through the first six games. They have just four wins in their last 22 games. They wasted a stellar 55-save performance from Lukas Dostal on Wednesday night by losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Ducks are battling injuries to Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson, which has hindered their offensive output. The injury report also lists Ryan Strome and Radko Gudas as questionable.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Ducks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+146) ML (-170)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-176) ML (+140)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How to Watch Jets vs. Ducks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports, TSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Winnipeg's defense has been a staple of the team's identity this season. They allow 2.47 goals per game, which is not a welcome sight for a Ducks team lacking offense. The Ducks average 2.51 goals per game and only mustered one goal on 28 shots against the Leafs. The fact that the Ducks couldn't get their goalie more than one goal during a 55-save performance doesn't bode well for their chances against the Jets. The Ducks allow 3.35 goals per game, and John Gibson gave up seven in his latest game against the Oilers. The Jets don't have the same offensive momentum going as the Oilers but should be able to outscore the Ducks.

To make matters worse for the Ducks, Radko Gudas and Ryan Strome are questionable for this game. If they join Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson in the press box, it will be a slim lineup for the Ducks.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to find a reason for the Ducks to win this game with the direction both teams are going. However, the Jets have gone through a gauntlet over the past week. They had a home-and-home with their rival Minnesota Wild, then battled Tampa Bay in a third-period comeback. The Sharks gave them everything they could handle on Thursday night, so it's worth wondering how much they have left for the Ducks. The Ducks offense has shown no signs of stealing a game, but John Gibson can, and the Jets are due for another regulation loss.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Jets are winning games with their defense, as the offense is doing just enough to come out on top. A lot is being made of Hellebuyck's run of not allowing more than two goals. However, Laurent Brossoit has been performing to the same standard. Brossoit has allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last seven games after two difficult starts to begin the year. The Ducks scored two or fewer goals in five of six games, including two shutouts. John Gibson has been performing well this season individually but doesn't have the record to show for it. This is why his name is heard in trade rumors for the teams that need a starting goaltender. Gibson has a 2.96 goals-against average, and before getting shelled by the Edmonton Oilers on New Year's Eve, had allowed two or fewer goals in three straight games.

The Jets played in some tight games over the past week. They had a high-intensity home-and-home with the Minnesota Wild and then needed a third-period comeback to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Their game against the Sharks on Thursday night was supposed to be easy, but the Sharks battled it to a 2-1 game. There's no doubt that the Jets are feeling fatigued and are due for a bad game, but it's hard to see it happening against the Ducks. Their offense may not have much energy, and John Gibson can shut them down. However, their defense won't be taxed against the Ducks, and Brossoit can shut the door. This feels like a game that could be low-scoring in the Jets favor.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-138) and Jets ML (-170)