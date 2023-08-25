The Jets and Giants matchup for a battle of New York for the final preseason game of 2023. It's time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Jets-Giants prediction and pick.

The Jets are (1-2) so far this preseason and have the luxury of a 4th game thanks to the Hall of Fame Game that opened the preseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 13-6 in their last game. Zach Wilson will have more time to shine as he has looked pretty solid during camp, and the three games played in so far. Wilson has been teased a lot by the NFL fanbase and certainly more so since Aaron Rodgers took over, but Wilson is in a good spot to learn from one of the best of all time. The Jets won't have Rodgers for long, and if Wilson can take some things from him, then this franchise is in a good spot.

The Giants are (1-1) after taking down the Carolina Panthers 21-19 last weekend. The starters played on both sides in that game and quarterback Daniel Jones played very well in his limited snaps. He finished 8-9 with 69 yards and a passing touchdown. Rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt caught four passes for 35 yards and newly added tight end Darren Waller caught three for 30 yards. The Giants have a lot of talent on this roster. They want to prove that last year's playoff win against the Minnesota Vikings was not a fluke.

Here are the Jets-Giants Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Jets-Giants Odds

New York Jets: -6 (-110)

New York Giants: +6 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jets vs. Giants

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Wilson should play the majority of this game. However, Rodgers will be making his debut as a Jet for a couple of series. This has been a moment many fans have been waiting for and even though it won't be for long, it will be exciting to see what he has in store. The connection with Garrett Wilson is one that should create a lot of attention. If the Jets go down and score quickly with Rodgers running the show, then that should help put them in a position to cover this spread.

Wilson finished 9-13 with 70 yards in the first half against the Buccaneers. However, it was his 35-yard rush that erupted Metlife Stadium. Wilson escaped the pocked and managed to sneak by a few defenders for a large gain. New York did not find the endzone in that game as the rest of the offense didn't show up. Running back Israel Abanikanda ran the ball very hard as he finished with four carries for 30 yards. Although, on his final carry he went down with a knee injury. He will miss a few weeks but luckily, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are knocking on the door. New York must find a way to run the ball at a better rate if they want to cover this spread against the Giants. They also can not fumble the ball three times again.

Trey Dean led the Jets with 10 tackles and two for a loss in the loss against the Bucs. Jimmy Moreland finished with seven tackles and two for a loss while Jalyn Holmes ended with two sacks on the night. The Jets' defensive line must continue to bring that pressure as they finished with 12 TFLs.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones should once again start this game. It will be fun to see both teams go out and play a tough first quarter with a majority of the starters out there. It's only been two games, but the Giants need to find a rhythm in the run game. They ran the ball 25 times for only 60 yards which is a 2.4 average. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is back in New York, led the team with three carries for 21 yards. That can not happen again or else the Giants won't see themselves on the winning end of this game compared to last weekend. James Robinson needs more than four carries and who knows, maybe give Saquon Barkley a few touches (likely won't happen).

The defense will be tasked with trying to spoil Rodgers' debut. If you have been paying attention to Hard Knocks, then you know that the offense has looked iffy with Rodgers in it so far. I know it's only camp, but the Giants have a chance to make his debut a tough one. Kayvon Thibodeaux finished with a sack last week and Dane Belton had two tackles for loss. With the starters going out there again on the defense, it won't be easy for Rodgers to find his groove that quickly.

Final Jets-Giants Prediction & Pick

I think this will be a closer game than what the oddsmakers think. Take the Giants to cover this 6-point spread as they look to spoil Rodgers' debut in green.

Final Jets-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +6 (-110)