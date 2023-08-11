Football is officially in the air as Week 1 of the NFL Preseason has finally arrived! The New York Jets will make the trip to Bank of America Stadium as they battle with the Carolina Panthers. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jets-Panthers prediction and pick.

Already with one preseason game under their belts in the 21-16 loss to the Browns during the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, the Jets will be looking for a bounce-back performance with plenty of backups looking for a spot on the 53-man roster. Of course, expectations are as sky-high than ever before in recent memory with QB Aaron Rodgers packing his bags from the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to the strong-willed and passionate fanbase of the New York Jets. Will the Jets showcase a glimpse of what they can be in 2023 this weekend?

All of the hype surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into the fall includes rookie QB and first-overall pick Bryce Young who is fresh off of a spectacular career during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. As Alabama's starting quarterback that included in him appearing in over 34 games spanning over three seasons, Young was more than prolific with a Heisman Trophy to boot. With all eyes going to be on Young in his first taste of professional football, can the Panthers officially start off the season on the right foot?

Here are the Jets-Panthers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Jets-Panthers Odds

New York Jets: +3.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Panthers

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

First things first, QB Aaron Rodgers isn't expected to play in Saturday's tilt, so bettors need to keep a sharp eye out for former second-overall pick in Zach Wilson. Filled with controversy since being drafted into the league two years ago, Wilson is certainly auditioning that he can truly play at the NFL level whether it's for the Jets someday or a team elsewhere.

Luckily, Wilson showed plenty of flashes when taking the bulk of the starting reps in the Hall of Fame game despite the New York loss. When the dust had finally settled, the former BYU standout field general completed three of his five passes for 65 yards including a big-time deep ball vertically to put the Jets in prime position to punch it in the end zone. With a plethora of reserves in line for some playing time on Saturday, the importance of the quarterback playing well in these games is critical.

Not to mention, but don't look past the fact that rookie safety Trey Dean was the Jets' leading tackler last week and was making play after play on the defensive side of the ball. After a successful career at Florida, Dean is in a prime position to make this team and be a difference-maker this fall. While preseason games are always hard to predict and bet on, these are a couple of reasons why the Jets will be in good shape to cover the spread come Saturday.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Whether it is yet to be determined just how many snaps Bryce Young will be in store for on Saturday, it is safe to say that the Carolina needs to take advantage of as many points as possible whenever Young is under center. While there were certainly be some opportunities to put some points up on the board with the backups, the motor of the offense will reside on the right arm of the former Heisman Winner.

Undoubtedly, most of America will be tuning in to see how Bryce Young looks at the pro level but don't be surprised if other playmakers are needed to step in in order for the Panthers to cover the spread. With that being said, the Jets' third and fourth units also struggled mightily against the Browns during the Hall of Fame Game, and it is hard to imagine that Carolina won't use the film from that contest to their advantage.

Above all else, there are plenty of position battles to be won, and none are more important than the wide receiver and offensive line spots. Many fans are excited to see what wideout D.J. Chark brings to the table, and the offensive line could see plenty of rotational names getting some action in front of the home fans on Saturday. Indeed, both of these two units will be vital in supplementing both the passing and running games.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick

Using game tape to their advantage, the Panthers should be energized and do just enough to get the job done in front of their home faithful. Keep pounding!

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -3.5 (-110)