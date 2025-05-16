The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024, finishing the season with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs. Now, they look to bounce back from that awful performance and right the ship to return to the playoffs. We are here to showcase the three best trade targets the Cowboys can make to improve their playoff chances for the 2025 season.

The Cowboys failed in every conceivable way in '24, getting destroyed in Arlington by several teams and losing games they could have won. It was a season to forget, as their offense stalled and their defense worsened. Also, the Cowboys were awful at home, hindering their chances of success.

According to FanDuel, oddsmakers don't like the Cowboys to go far, and they will not have much appeal unless they get off to a great start. Significantly, Dallas has a tough road ahead, especially in a division that includes the Washington Commanders and the world champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys must overcome these challenges and utilize their resources.

Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb remain the core players on the roster. However, there is not much beyond them, and this lack of star power has exploded them. Dallas needs more elite players who can pose a threat to other teams.

But the Cowboys are only one season removed from winning the NFC East. Thus, seeing them make a run and surprise people with a division title is not impossible. Here are three players who could push them over the edge and make the Cowboys contenders.

Dameon Pierce

The Cowboys had a terrible running back room last season and needed to address it. So far, Dallas has signed Miles Sanders to a contract and brought in Javonte Williams. But neither running back has proven that they can stay healthy over a full season, or even be productive over long periods.

Dameon Pierce would be an intriguing option for the Cowboys, who might be looking for a young running back who can take the next step in his development. While Pierce only played in 11 games last season, he also showed what he was capable of when he went off for 176 yards in the final regular-season game.

Pierce is also stuck behind Joe Mixon in Houston, which does not spell good things for his future. Ultimately, the Texans did not deploy him as often as they could have, and it seemed to indicate that he might be on the way out. The Cowboys could obtain Pierce for a mid-round pick if they were inclined to go after him.

Patrick Queen is a star linebacker who could be very disruptive. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a cap crunch and might not want to keep him beyond 2025. They could be motivated to ship Queen off to a team in exchange for picks for another player of need.

The Cowboys' linebackers were ranked just 28th in overall efficiency last season. Sadly, they took a major step back, and offenses exposed them often. Queen could become a good option for the Cowboys, especially considering they don't have any stars at the position.

Queen was exceptional in 2024, amassing 129 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles through 17 games. Amazingly, his standout performance helped elevate an already great Pittsburgh defense, which helped them win games. Queen is an elite linebacker who could take the Dallas defense to the next level.

The Cowboys used to have an elite offensive line. Then, they got older, and the Cowboys did almost nothing to replace them. Tyron Smith is gone, and Dallas needs to replace his skill set to improve their chances.

Jonah Williams provides excellent value and was one of the top pass blockers in the NFL. Remarkably, he did not allow a single sack, emerging as a force in the trenches and protecting Kyler Murray. Williams does not currently have a contract beyond the 2025 season and could be a fantastic rental or long-term piece for the Cowboys.

When you consider last year's struggles, the line was responsible for a lot, especially the home losses. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Cowboys plummeted from a top-5 offensive line to a bottom-5 unit, ranking 28th in efficiency. Dallas would be wise to add someone like Williams.

The ideal price for someone like Williams would be a mid-round pick, which Dallas could pull off. Significantly, if the Arizona Cardinals struggle in October, they might ship Williams out to get younger. The Cowboys could take advantage of this as they attempt to rebuild the line and protect Prescott.