ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets haven't been in the best form over their past ten games, but it's a good time to get back on track as they visit the San Jose Sharks for a two-night California road swing. The Sharks had a brief emergence after a string of wins but have returned to earth, and they don't have a good history against the Jets. Winnipeg has won three consecutive games against San Jose and four of their past five, dating back to the end of the 2022-23 season. It was a domination in the first matchup early in the season, with the Jets winning 8-3 during their record-breaking start. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sharks prediction and pick.

Here are the Jets-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Sharks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -220

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Jets vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: TSN, NBC Sports California

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets afforded themselves some room to struggle during their record-breaking start to the season. Unfortunately, the Minnesota Wild has also been red-hot since the season began and is neck-and-neck with the Jets for first in the Central Division after their recent poor stretch. Winnipeg has alternating wins and losses over its past four games and is 4-5-1 in its last ten. The positive for the Jets is their losses have come against teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Kings. They have been able to beat up the lower-level teams in the league, like the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, and Montreal Canadiens. The Sharks fall into the lower-level category.

Can the Sharks' young players go into any game and steal a victory? Yes, but it has gotten more complicated since they swapped Mackenzie Blackwood for Alexandar Georgiev. Blackwood was resurging with the Sharks, but San Jose accrued some assets before him while they still could. The Sharks now have a tandem of Georgiev and Vitek Vanecek, who have a 3.36 goals-against average/.873 save percentage and a 3.84 goals-against average/.885 save percentage, respectively.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Everyone was asking whether the Sharks' rebuild was reaching a new level when they won four of five games towards the end of November. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith were starting to break out, and their goaltenders looked like they could steal some games. However, the Sharks' front office pulled the rug from underneath the players and the fans by trading Mackenzie Blackwood to the Colorado Avalanche. The Sharks have lost four of their past five games and are descending to the bottom of the NHL standings. Mike Grier isn't ready to stop selecting top-five picks in the draft yet, but the Sharks' glory days are coming.

Final Jets-Sharks Prediction & Pick

Georgiev was able to outduel Connor Hellebuyck in the 2024 postseason, but they'll meet under different circumstances in this game. Georgiev won't have the Colorado Avalanche playing in front of him, and Hellebuyck won't have his poor playoff performances weighing on his shoulders. The Jets have been performing well against the weaker teams in the league, and they shouldn't throw a victory away against the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Final Jets-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+120)