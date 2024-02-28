The Winnipeg Jets look to continue their winning streaks as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Jets come in sitting at 37-15-5 on the year, sitting in first place in the Central Division. They have won seven of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Jets struck first on a Sean Monahan goal, and then Brenden Dillon scored to make it 2-0. The Blues would make it 2-1, but Kyle Connor would score before the end of the period, to make it 3-1. The Blue scored in the second to make it 3-2, but Alex Iafallo would put the game away with a goal in the third to win 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Stars come into the game at 35-17-9, tied with the Jets on top of the Central Division standings. Still, they have lost four of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars scored just one minute into the game, but the Avalanche would score just 1:08 later to tie the game, and then Mikko Rantanen would score to make it 2-1. In the second, the Avalanche would add three more goals to make it 5-1. Alexander Georgiev would stop 33 of 34 shots, as the Stars would not score again, falling 5-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Jets-Stars Odds
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-230)
Moneyline: +106
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+188)
Moneyline: -128
Over: 5.5 (-134)
Under: 5.5 (+110)
How to Watch Jets vs. Stars
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets sit 18th in the NHL with 3.09 goals per game this year. Mark Scheifele leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game third on the team in goals with 17, while having 35 assists this year, giving him 52 total points. Four of the goals and ten of the assists have come on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor leads the team in goals. He has 24 goals this year while adding 17 assists, good for 41 points. Further, he has played in just 41 games this year while accumulating that point total.
The Jets also get help on offense from the blue line this year. Josh Morrissey comes in with seven goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with 39 of them. That gives him a total of 46 points this year, second on the team. Nikolaj Ehlers also has been great this year. He comes in with 18 goals and 23 assists this year, coming in with 41 points. That gives the Jets four players with 40 or more points.
The Jets have struggled some on the power play this year, sitting 23rd in the NHL with a 17.9 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 77.6 percent success rate when playing at a man's disadvantage.
Connor Hellebuyck will be in goals for the Jets in this one. He is 28-11-3 on the year with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in goals-against average and second save percentage this year. After a rough start. against the Flames, he has been solid in his last two starts. He has had a save percentage of over .900 in each of them, winning both. This month, Hellebuyck has a .926 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars sit sixth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 354 goals per game. Roope Hintz is tied for the team lead in goals this year. He comes in with 23 goals on the season and 27 assists, giving him a total of 50 points, good for third on the team this year. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has five goals and eight assists on the power play while having three goals and an assist short-handed. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson leads the team in points this year. He has 19 goals and 39 assists on the year good for 58 total points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with five goals and 13 assists.
Further, Matt Duchene has been solid this year, sitting second on the team in points and tied for first in goals. He has 23 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 56 total points. He has six goals and seven assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers are Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin. Pavelski comes in with 20 goals on the year with 29 assists, good for 49 points. He also has nine goals and six assists on the power play. Tyler Seguin also has 20 goals, plus he has 25 assists, good for 45 points.
The Stars are 11th in the NHL on the power play with a 22.5 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been great on the penalty kill, sitting with an 82.4 percent success rate when man down this year, good for seventh in the NHL.
Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for this one for the Stars. He is 21-11-4 on the year, with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has been hit-and-miss as of late. On February 22nd against the Senators, he allowed three goals on just 11 shots before being pulled. He would rebound to stop 20 of 21 shots the next time out, but last game he allowed five goals on 27 shots.
Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick
This game is a story of two teams going in opposite directions. The Jets have been soaring as of late, scoring well and playing solid defense. The Stars are struggling on both sides of the ice. In the last seven games, they have scored just 13 goals, less than two a game. Meanwhile, they have given up 24 goals in that period. With how the Jets are playing, and how much the Stars are struggling, take the Jets in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (+106)