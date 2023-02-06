It has been over a week since Sami Zayn’s shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Not only that, it has been over a week since Jey Uso walked out on his own family in defense of Sami Zayn. I’ve said time and time before that this entire story involving The Bloodline has been nothing short of excellent. From Roman Reigns returning and winning the Universal Championship up until now, this has been the best story WWE has told in a very long time.

The question remains: What’s next for Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline? The beauty of this entire story is we have no idea what’s coming next. You could think they’re going in one direction and do the complete opposite. Fans have been so invested in this story because it is unpredictable. Will Jey Uso go on his own and return to being “Main Event Jey?” Will he eventually rejoin The Bloodline and feud with Sami Zayn? Who knows, but whatever WWE decides to do, I hope it ultimately leads to another feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

This entire Bloodline storyline started with Jey Uso. Roman Reigns returned to WWE and wanted his family to fall in line because he is the Head of the Table. Uso was reluctant, which led to some incredible matches and storytelling between the two. In this short time, Jey Uso did more than prove he could be a top guy. He never got a chance to go on a singles run in the past, and when he finally did get that chance, he took the ball and ran with it.

Jey Uso has been the sleeper MVP of The Bloodline over the past few years. He is outstanding in the ring and nearly untouchable on the mic. His acting skills are top-tier, and he makes each segment feel more important and emotional. Jey Uso’s facial expressions and reaction to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at the Royal Rumble were A+ acting. He has all the tools to be a main-event guy in WWE, and I’m hoping that’s what we see from him this year.

Let’s do some fantasy booking here. At the Elimination Chamber event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. Although fans may be upset this match isn’t happening at WrestleMania, having the match in Zayn’s hometown of Quebec is perfect.

As the match goes on, the belief that Sami Zayn will win this match continues to grow. As you think Zayn is about to put Reigns away, Jey Uso comes out and costs Zayn the match and officially rejoins the Bloodline. This allows Roman Reigns to focus on Cody Rhodes and sets up The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Unified Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. Plus, if WWE wants Roman Reigns to enter WrestleMania as the biggest heel in wrestling, he must defeat Sami Zayn in front of his friends and family.

At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns loses his WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes but remains the Universal Champion. At some point before WrestleMania, I hope WWE decides how they’ll split up the belts. Maybe Cody Rhodes will only get to choose one title to challenge for at WrestleMania, and maybe Roman Reigns has to defend both titles on both nights. Regardless, after WrestleMania, Roman still holds the title he won nearly 1,000 days ago. At WrestleMania, the Usos lose their Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. But despite losing a few championships, The Bloodline is back together.

As time passes, WWE keeps hinting at revisiting Jey Uso and Roman Reigns’ feud. Although Jey Uso is back with The Bloodline, Reigns will never forget when he walked out on his family. Reigns will mention that incident occasionally, which only infuriates Jey. After a while, Jey Uso snaps and attacks Roman Reigns. This entire Bloodline story started with Jey and Roman, and it ends with Jey and Roman.

As much as I would love to see Sami Zayn win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, it should be Jey Uso who dethrones him. This would be a full-circle moment that would put an end to the best story WWE has told in years. People may say Jey Uso doesn’t have what it takes to beat Roman and be a world champion, but I can’t disagree more with those people. Over the last two and a half years, Jey Uso has done more than prove he can be a main-event star who can hold a world title. Jey Uso ending Roman Reigns’ 1,000-plus-day reign as Universal Champion at SummerSlam would be one of the greatest moments in WWE history.

So to answer the question of the article, yes, Jey Uso can dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Whether WWE reads this article and decides to run with my fantasy booking or not, this would be a fantastic ending to The Bloodline story and bring closure to both Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

